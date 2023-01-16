Japanese equities: Where do they stand and what is to come in 2023?

Lower-than-expected growth in the US consumer price index somewhat alleviated concerns of a prolongation to US rate hikes, which acted as a tailwind for stocks.

However, the market was dragged down overall by a combination of factors including fears that the global economic climate could deteriorate as a result of monetary tightening by the Fed and the European Central Bank.

There was also increasing uncertainty regarding the economic outlook for Japan on the back of a rise in Japanese long-term interest rates, following the Bank of Japan's decision at its Monetary Policy Meeting to allow long-term yields to fluctuate within a wider range.

Among the 33 Tokyo Stock Exchange sectors, only seven sectors rose - with banks, insurance, and marine transportation among the most significant gainers.

In contrast, 26 sectors declined - including real estate, transportation equipment, and precision instruments.

But looking ahead, numerous factors are expecting to favourably impact Japan equities in 2023. Here, we turn our attention to monetary policy, the yen, and prospects for the country's economic growth:

Monetary policy

Japan equities are expected to remain relatively well supported even if the BoJ begins tapering its easy monetary policy.

While the central bank may signal a policy shift, monetary easing will not disappear immediately as inflation rates are likely to remain above actual yields for the foreseeable future.

This means that the real interest rate will remain at a relatively low level and therefore shield returns generated by equities.

The yen

A weak yen, which had been considered a blessing as it was perceived as a boon to Japanese exporters, depreciated so much in 2022 that it was widely blamed as a factor behind the unwelcome rise in the cost of imports.

The yen has partially bounced back against the dollar in 2023.

However, rather than debate the potential impact such a move could have on equities it may be worth pointing out that, apart from a period during the Abenomics era when a rise in equities went hand in hand with the yen's weakening, the correlation between the two has been weakening.

A weaker yen may improve the income statements of some exporting firms, but while profits from such gains may boost bonuses, it may not lead to longer-term wage increases. Exporters, rather, are likely to remain focused on the actual amount of goods they can sell abroad and the economic conditions affecting such demand.

Japan's economic performance

The developed market economies, including Japan, are expected to perform fairly well in 2023 amid slowing US inflation. Funds from foreign investors are unlikely to come flooding into Japan on such a factor alone.

`But prospects of Japan finally shaking off deflationary pressures, normalising monetary policy and allowing rates to rise may appeal to some investors looking for alternatives to the GAFA-prominent US.

In addition to support from exporters, the Japanese economy could receive an additional lift in 2023 as the country fully opens its borders to foreign travellers.

BoJ policy

Finally, if the Bank of Japan eventually hikes rates and allows yields to rise, it would be doing so on the back of expectations for a steady increase in wages; in other words, improving fundamentals should be the cause of rate hikes, with monetary policy normalisation being the effect.

Japan's departure from an ultra-loose monetary policy in such a manner would increase the relative attractiveness of its equities.

Government borrowing under those conditions may be accompanied by increased tax revenue and thus improve Japan's fiscal health.

No longer held down by ultra-low interest rates, government bonds would offer higher returns to investors, which may also boost Japan's investment appeal.

Naoki Kamiyama is chief strategist at Nikko Asset Management