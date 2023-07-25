Excitement had been building with a long list of potential catalysts: an attractively priced market (1.3x price-to-book), a corporate governance revolution (boosted by Tokyo Stock Exchange policy), a cheap yen, Japan's delayed reopening after Covid (which was downgraded in-line with flu only in May), the return of foreign investors, buying by domestic retail investors, and inflation/wage hikes that have been the highest in decades.

The Nikkei has continued to rally since the May breakthrough and foreigners have been net buyers of Japanese equities since early April. Net buying has amounted to more than JPY7trn over recent weeks (compare this to the first two and a half years of Abenomics which saw a net JPY25trn invested).

This is important for Japan as despite foreign investors holding just 33% of the market, they account for 70% of trading volume. Given current tailwinds, this trend may well continue.

While a clear acceleration in inflation is continuing, Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda has been making dovish remarks.

He recently commented that it is much more dangerous to move too early than too late. He also stated that rising asset prices could be good for consumption. It looks increasingly like the BoJ is happy to let inflation run further, with negative real interest rates, in order to stoke a domestic asset boom.

Such a boom, with its faint echoes of the 1980s bubble, could be very positive for those domestic sectors most hurt by deflation: real estate and financials.

Lower for longer?

Our outlook for financials is, however, nuanced.

Despite its short-term dovishness, we had felt that rising inflation would add to pressure on the BoJ to end its monetary easing eventually and raise interest rates. But we no longer see any kind of significant move in 2023.

Is this, then, bad for banks - one of the biggest potential beneficiaries of policy normalisation? The answer is yes and no.

No policy normalisation would be negative, but too much too soon may cause turmoil, as we have seen with the US regional banking sector this year.

A policy of very gentle tightening, while in effect maintaining what is in reality extremely loose monetary policy, may therefore be a decent middle ground, especially if it is accompanied by rising asset prices.

From a long-term investment perspective, the banks could present an opportunity.

They are attractively valued versus their US peers, and they remain depressed relative to history. As a whole the Japanese bank sector trades on a price-to-book ratio of 0.55x, a steep discount to the US banks, which even after their recent drop, still trade on nearly 0.9x.

When the BoJ does eventually end monetary easing and raise interest rates, the effect on Japanese bank profits will be substantial, as the sector has more than $3trn sitting on excess reserves at the BoJ, earning basically zero.

In the meantime, we think the prospect of negative real interest rates enduring for an extended period of time is very positive for domestic reflation beneficiaries, including the major banks, which have significant exposure to asset management, stockbroking and investment banking.

Finally, as is the case with all Japanese companies consistently trading below a PB ratio of less than 1.0x, the country's banks are under pressure to improve their return on equity and shareholder value.

Not just the banks

However, we think the most interesting investment within Japanese financials in the short term is perhaps the life insurers. There are several reasons for this.

First, life insurers in Japan currently trade at attractive valuations, particularly from a price-to-embedded value perspective.

Second, their profitability should also benefit from the normalisation of domestic monetary policy. Third, they look more attractive than the banks from a balance sheet perspective.

While bank depositors can always ask for their money back, this is not the case for an insurance contract.

Japanese insurers are therefore unlikely to face the same liquidity risks. Life insurers' long-term liabilities also fall as rates rise, offsetting the declines from bond prices. Quite different to the banking industry.

Moreover, life insurers also present a compelling investment case in the long term as they are managed by quality management teams focused on improving corporate value. Self-help is increasingly important in the equity market today.

The Japanese financial sector has not been immune to the recent negative sentiment surrounding the sector globally.

However, the Japanese situation is quite different and that there are still very good opportunities across the entire sector. In the case of Japan, the key driver is the swing from deflation to inflation.

Jeffrey Atherton is head of Japanese equities at Man Group