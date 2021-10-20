Deep Dive: Japan is turning over a new leaf

Since the Japanese government introduced the Corporate Governance Code (CGC) in 2015 as part of its Abenomics reforms, Japanese companies have been changing the way they operate in line with environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. They have progressively improved their practices to abide by new rules as well as adapting to subsequent upgrades of the code.

This renewed attitude towards ESG has also been driven by an increased engagement between companies and institutional investors, which has become common practice in Japan, and by the growth in demand of ESG compliant-companies from asset managers.

One way to see this progress in practice is to look at the proportion of shares held in Japanese companies by different types of shareholders. The proportion of shares owned by institutional investors reached over 40% for the first time in 2020, exceeding that of cross shareholding. As cross shareholders will not typically challenge the strategy of a company to maintain a good business relationship, changing hands to institutional investors implies that companies are now required to listen more to what ‘pure investors' (or institutional investors) want.

Japan remains attractive for active investors as digitalisation gathers momentum

Another way is to look at the growth of ESG in Japan is through the rising number of external directors on the boards of Japanese companies and the diversity on such boards. The Japanese CGC encourages companies to have more than a third of external directors on their boards, and businesses have reacted to this at a rapid rate. Indeed, around 60% of companies now have more than a third of directors from outside the firm in the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Although diversity has also improved, there is still a long way to go. For example less than 10% of directors on Japanese company boards are female.

The focus on ESG in Japan has been further accelerated by the country's pledge in October 2020 to become a zero-emissions society by 2050. Following this, a flurry of Japanese companies announced their commitment to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to zero, with the number of organisations supporting the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations reaching 475 in Japan, the highest in the world (over 2,300 organisations support TCFD globally).

Although Japanese businesses have in the past lagged behind their global peers when it comes to ESG, they have been catching up quickly. In addition to periodic upgrades of the CGC, the recent reform of the TSE has also prompted companies to change if they want to be listed in the prime market from 2022, including by increasing the number of external directors on their boards to more than 50% and by abiding to TCFD recommendations. However, there is still room for improvement.

The reality is the majority of ESG practices remain a formality and merely a passive response for the majority of Japanese businesses.

What is needed now is for all companies to make the shift towards seeing ESG as an essential part of their core business strategy, voluntarily integrating

ESG factors into core and day-to-day businesses decisions.

Only by doing this can ESG become a real driver of their long-term growth rather than just being a reactive catching up exercise.

However, it is not only the Japanese Government or regulatory bodies that need to continue to further drive this ESG push. Investors also need to play their part and become truly responsible.For example on the institutional side, more efforts should be made to engage in discussions with companies to support a fully ESG integrated corporate growth strategy from a long-term perspective in line with business objectives, rather than focus on the numbers on an ESG scorecard or short-term financial performance.

There is a Japanese expression "Sanpo Yoshi" which is a merchants' principle from the Edo period. It means three-way satisfaction, seen as business transactions providing benefits to all stakeholders - the buyer, the seller, and society at large.

Japanese companies have the potential to solve environmental and social issues by their nature, they just have to put this into practice.

Kuniyuki Sugihara is chief portfolio manager of the Japan Impact Equity Strategy at SuMi TRUST