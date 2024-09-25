Asset Value Investors taps Redwheel for head of Japan role

Asset Value Investors has appointed Nicola Takada Wood as head of Japan to lead the expansion of the firm's Japanese active strategies.
Takada Wood will work alongside AVI's six-member Japan investment team, led by the firm's CIO Joe Bauernfreund, to further the focus on active engagement with small- and mid-cap Japanese companies. She will also be working on AVI's Japan Opportunity trust and the newly-launched Japanese Special Situations fund. Asset Value Investors launches open-ended version of £200m Japan Opportunity trust Takada Wood joins AVI from Redwheel, where she worked for six years and developed the firm's Japanese engagement strategy. Bauernfreund said Takwada Wood is a "seasoned investment professi...
