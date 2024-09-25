Asset Value Investors taps Redwheel for head of Japan role

Takada Wood will work alongside AVI's six-member Japan investment team, led by the firm's CIO Joe Bauernfreund, to further the focus on active engagement with small- and mid-cap Japanese companies. She will also be working on AVI's Japan Opportunity trust and the newly-launched Japanese Special Situations fund. Asset Value Investors launches open-ended version of £200m Japan Opportunity trust Takada Wood joins AVI from Redwheel, where she worked for six years and developed the firm's Japanese engagement strategy. Bauernfreund said Takwada Wood is a "seasoned investment professi...