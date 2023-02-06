Baillie Gifford Japan Smaller Companies fund appoints co-manager

Schwerda joins the management of the fund with immediate effect, having worked at Baillie Gifford since 2018 as an investment manager in the Japanese Equities team.

The £459m fund grew 0.6% in the last year, compared to 5.3% for IA Japanese Smaller Companies, according to data from FE fundinfo. In the last five years, it is down 2.9%, while the sector is up 10.1%.

James Budden, director of retail marketing and distribution at the firm, said: "Praveen has been managing this fund solo since the end of 2015. Paul's appointment will broaden debate and allow an increased focus on company research in what is an under researched area.

"Japanese Smaller Companies have a reputation as something of a ‘boom or bust asset' class. This may be unfair, but returns do tend to come in cycles. Arguably, we could be in the foothills on one such ascent and Paul can now formally play a part in the progression of this fund."