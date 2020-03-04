Interactive Investor
Merian North American Equity placed under review by interactive investor
Following acquisition news
Lindsell Train UK Equity given green light on liquidity by Interactive Investor
Fund will stay on Super 60 list
2019 General Election: Is a wall of cash waiting for election outcome?
Brexit still the overarching issue influencing voters
FCA monitors Woodford-exposed multi-manager funds
Investigation ongoing
Stellar Bitcoin returns as cryptocurrency outperforms traditional asset classes
Returned 3,233% in the five years to 31 October
The Big Question: Which alternatives might fit the bill as replacements for stricken Woodford fund?
Experts reveal their top picks
The Big Question: Funds for the faint-hearted
Eight products that will withstand risk
Why are more retail clients turning to private equity investments?
Searching for bargains
The Big Question: How do funds make their way onto selectors' buylists?
Managers reveal their stockpicking secrets
Lindsell Train investors blocked from transferring away from Hargreaves Lansdown - reports
Can't transfer between share classes
Update: Link allows trapped Woodford investors share class transfers
Customers can switch from Hargreaves Lansdown
interactive investor: 'Discount opportunists' are piling into Woodford Patient Capital
'Catching a falling knife?'
interactive investor completes acquisition of Alliance Trust Savings
Combined £36bn AUA
Investors seek fixed income and money market funds amid heightened risk aversion
Equity funds see continued outflows
Ten stocks that could generate a £10,000 income
Homebuilders and banking top picks
Interactive Investor launches Super 60 range
OEICs, trusts and ETFs
Can the ghost of Christmas past show us what to expect from the stockmarket in December?
December stockmarket anniversaries
Alliance Trust Savings sold to Interactive Investor for £40m
Create platform with £35bn AUA
Gallery: Why October is not the scariest month in the investment calendar
Financial milestones over the years
AIC releases shareholder voting information for platform users
Consumer and adviser platforms
Update: Baillie Gifford raises £173m for US Growth trust
First trading day on 23 March
Former Hargreaves equities head joins Interactive Investor
Spent 11 years at firm
Interactive Investor updates pricing structure to flat fee model
£22.50 fixed quarterly trading cost
Update: Interactive Investor completes acquisition of TD Direct Investing
Brings total assets under administration to £21bn