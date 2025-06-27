Trump says US and China sign trade deal in potential tension cooldown

President Donald Trump has said the US and China have agreed on a trade deal following months of negotiations and threats between the two economic behemoths.
Speaking before reporters on Thursday (26 June), Trump said: "Everybody wants to make a deal and have a part of it… We just signed with China yesterday." He additionally hinted at a potential "big" trade deal with India and added that the relationship with both Delhi and Beijing are "very good" despite the build up of tariff tensions in the last months. Jerome Powell warns of long term inflation if Trump settles on higher tariffs indefinitely In a separate statement, China's commerce ministry said the country "will review and approve the export applications of controlled items...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes