This weekend, US B2 bombers targeted three nuclear sites in Iran, including the country's nuclear enrichment facility in Fordo, buried deep underground, which was hit by two GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs. BCA Research's Matt Gertken: Trump turns to Iran This led to furious remarks from Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, who condemned the US strikes on Sunday (22 June) and warned that the "war mongering and lawless administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far reaching implications of its act of aggression". ...