Equity markets in Europe have reacted mutedly at the open this morning (23 June) following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend. However, investors remain on high alert about a possible escalation in the Middle East.
This weekend, US B2 bombers targeted three nuclear sites in Iran, including the country's nuclear enrichment facility in Fordo, buried deep underground, which was hit by two GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs. BCA Research's Matt Gertken: Trump turns to Iran This led to furious remarks from Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, who condemned the US strikes on Sunday (22 June) and warned that the "war mongering and lawless administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far reaching implications of its act of aggression". ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes