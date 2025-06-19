Fixed income investment set to rise as bonds hit double digit growth in asset allocation

Investors have been looking for safety within markets as equities are showing signs of fragility as a result of amounting geopolitical tensions and events. At the beginning of May, Investment Week found that US small- and mid-cap funds and ETFs had lost $13.4bn in the three weeks after US President Donald Trump's ‘Liberation Day', and between 1 and 21 March, US equities had bled $22bn. UK inflation falls to 3.4% in May but upside pressures persist In turn investors have shifted more bonds and fixed income as Sam Benstead, fixed income lead at interactive investor, explained: "We ha...