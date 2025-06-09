Stone joined the AIC in 2021 after more than two decades working as a chartered accountant, during which he rose to the chief executive role at Share, which interactive investor acquired in 2020. He stepped into the top AIC job at a time when the decade-long bull market in US equites that had helped many of the trade association's members run on healthy premiums, but that was brutally upended by the pandemic. A series of compounding macroeconomic events and regulatory headaches have seen the sector largely struggle to comeback from it, in this regard. Friday Briefing: If we can't e...