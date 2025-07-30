Aberdeen suffers £900m outflows in H1 amid 'transition' period

Aberdeen Group has reported net outflows of £900m for the first half of 2025, as CEO Jason Windsor said the company was facing a “year of transition”.
This compared with net inflows of around £800m in the first six months of 2024. Operating profit also took a small dip, decreasing from £128m in H1 2024 to £125m between January and June 2025. Equity redemptions drag down Aberdeen AUMA but still 'signs of hope' However, the CEO commended the firm's transformation programme, which achieved £137m of run rate savings against a target of £150m for the year. Assets under management and advice (AUMA) rose by around £6bn over the period to £517.6bn, a 1% increase from the end of 2024. Interactive investor recorded record net inflows...
