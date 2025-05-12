Platforms throw spanner in the works for Woodford as portfolio upload function not allowed

In April, Investment Week broke the news of former fund manager Woodford's plans to attempt yet another comeback to financial services, this time through the launch of an ‘active strategy' platform. Under the plans, the disgraced fund manager teased the construction of a portfolio platform. This would include the creation of three portfolios to begin with – one income and growth, one income and one growth – which could be customised and tailored by the investors themselves. Neil Woodford teases launch of 'active strategy' platform Subscribers to Woodford's platform – called W4.0 – ...