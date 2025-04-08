The FTSE 100 started the day 2.1% higher than its Monday (7 April) close, while the FTSE 250 rose 2.5%, according to data from the London Stock Exchange. China vows to hit back after Trump threatens additional 50% tariffs on Chinese goods However, this is still a ways off pre-tariff levels, as despite being slightly up, the FTSE 100 is trading at its lowest point since April 2024, while the FTSE 250 is at levels last seen in November 2023. "The FTSE 100 staged a firm recovery in early trade, although insufficient to reverse the losses of the previous day let alone in the year to da...