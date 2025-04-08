UK and European markets open on a positive but tariff damage is far from undone

FTSE 250 lowest in over one year

Sorin Dojan
clock • 3 min read

UK and European equities have shown signs of tentative recovery this morning (8 April), giving investors a small taste of respite after days of plummeting loses.

The FTSE 100 started the day 2.1% higher than its Monday (7 April) close, while the FTSE 250 rose 2.5%, according to data from the London Stock Exchange. China vows to hit back after Trump threatens additional 50% tariffs on Chinese goods However, this is still a ways off pre-tariff levels, as despite being slightly up, the FTSE 100 is trading at its lowest point since April 2024, while the FTSE 250 is at levels last seen in November 2023. "The FTSE 100 staged a firm recovery in early trade, although insufficient to reverse the losses of the previous day let alone in the year to da...

Trustpilot