Ingrid Kukuljan
Emergency on planet Earth: Investors and industry must protect the ecosystem like their lives depend on it
Deep Dive into ESG - biodiversity
Federated Hermes' Kukuljan: The five ways to invest in pandemics
Top themes for a sustainable future
Federated Hermes adds to impact team with Jupiter hire
Amélie Thévenet will co-manage Impact Opportunities fund
Six climate challenges across asset classes
Challenges for managers post-coronavirus
Federated Hermes hires investment director for fixed income team
Joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch