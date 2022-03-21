Federated Hermes teams up with the Natural History Museum for new biodiversity fund

Ingrid Kukuljan is lead manager of the new fund

The new fund will be managed by Federated Hermes' head of impact and sustainable investing Ingrid Kukuljan, who will invest in a concentrated portfolio of companies helping to "preserve and restore" biodiversity.

The asset manager has identified six "themes" for the fund, perceived as being threats to biodiversity, including land pollution, marine pollution and exploitation, unsustainable living, climate change, unsustainable farming, and deforestation.

Kukuljan and her team will use the data that goes into the Natural History Museum's ‘Biodiversity Trends Explorer' to inform their investment decisions.

The Museum has developed the Biodiversity Intactness Index (BII), which estimates the loss of biodiversity across an area using a combination of land use, ecosystem, species and population data to give a figure for "intactness", defined as the percentage of the area's natural ecological community that "persists" in the area.

Federated Hermes said that last year, the Museum opened up the BII data through an online tool, the Biodiversity Trends Explorer, which allows users to draw comparisons.

Kukuljan said: "The negative impacts of biodiversity loss pose a systemic risk to the global economy and we must stop taking nature's permanence for granted. We believe now is a crucial moment to invest in the companies that help mitigate biodiversity decline.

"We are convinced that there is a cohort of quality, investible, stocks which provide investors profitable access to this megatrend."

Sonya Likhtman, engagement specialist at Federated Hermes, has been named as a "dedicated engager" on the fund and will be supported by EOS at Federated Hermes to engage with companies on climate change, deforestation, sustainable food systems, and plastics.

The Natural History Museum's director Dr Doug Gurr added: "We are delighted to see the launch of this fund encouraging investment in companies that are helping to preserve and restore biodiversity, and thrilled to see Federated Hermes adopting the Museum's Biodiversity Trends Explorer.

"Together we can bend the curve of biodiversity loss and create a world in which both people and planet can thrive."

The Biodiversity Equity fund is classified as Article 9 under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

Federated Hermes will donate 5% of the net management fee revenue from the new fund to the Natural History Museum.