Emergency on planet Earth: Investors and industry must protect the ecosystem like their lives depend on it

Nature is critical for human existence, but it is under increasing stress – because of us.

Human activity, such as consumption, eating habits and energy needs, has altered almost 75% of the Earth's surface.

Forests are declining at an alarming rate owing to agricultural expansion and climate change, while almost one million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction.

According to the WWF's Living Planet Report 2020, global wildlife populations fell by 68%, on average, between 1970 and 2016, with some Australian populations plummeting by up to 97%.

It is estimated that damage to our ecosystems, and the associated loss of biodiversity, could cost the global economy $10trn by 2050. For many, the coronavirus has acted as a wake-up call: we cannot continue our current relationship with nature.

Now more than ever, investors must take action to consider the impact of their investments.

The World Economic Forum recently estimated that 'nature-positive' solutions can create $10.1trn in business opportunity and 395 million jobs by 2030.

Companies that contribute to the protection and restoration of biodiversity through their operations, products and supply chains will be well positioned in the transition to a nature-positive economy.

Post-2020 global goals on biodiversity are expected to be agreed next year and, like is the case for the Paris Agreement on climate change, the private sector will play a critical role in delivering them.

Integrating biodiversity considerations into investment decisions is also an important aspect of risk management.

The financial materiality of biodiversity-related risks across multiple sectors is clear and ecosystem collapse poses systemic risks to the global economy.

Some sectors are almost completely dependent on ecosystem services and therefore healthy levels of biodiversity throughout their supply chains.

For those sectors, the loss of biodiversity threatens the reliable supply of high-quality ingredients and inputs.

We also know consumer preferences are changing - as the risk and impact of biodiversity loss gains greater public attention, it will become another lens through which to assess and develop preferences around companies and products.

We must also consider the huge negative impact that biodiversity loss has on some of the most vulnerable parts of society.

Deforestation is one of the biggest problems causing loss of biodiversity, yet more than a billion of the world's poor depend on forests for a part of their livelihoods and 60 million indigenous people depend entirely.

In order to prevent the loss and regenerate nature we need to act promptly and decisively. As investors, we can ensure that flow of capital is directed to companies that are answering this call for action.

However, success lies in ongoing efforts and awareness among all the stakeholders including policymakers, corporates and the society.