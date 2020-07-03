Six climate challenges across asset classes

Challenges for managers post-coronavirus

As London Climate Action Week 2020 continues, members of the Federated Hermes equity ownership services team share their insight on key climate topics and portfolio managers discuss the issues they are engaging with companies on.
Mitch Reznick, CFA, head of research and sustainable fixed income

The success of the green bond market has triggered new flavours of sustainable bonds, for example, issuance of bonds under labels like 'blue', which seek water preservation; 'social', which are linked with positive societal impact; and 'transition', which support business activities progressing towards a low-carbon economy.

The confluence of all of these micro-sustainable markets coming together reflects significant momentum towards fighting pertinent sustainability issues such as the climate crisis.

These thematic bonds tend to be project-based and serve as a complementary catalyst for what should be the next step in companies fighting the climate crisis alongside other agencies. 

We have been impressed with companies such as Enel, an Italian energy company, who last year issued a sustainable development goal-linked bond whereby the company pledged to meet SDG targets or face a punitive jump in interest payments. 

The SDG targets included direct greenhouse gas emissions to be equal to or below 125 g/k/Wheq2 by 31 December 2030 and for installed renewable capacity to be equal to or exceed 55% by 2021.

As well as setting a new standard in the sustainable bond market, the bond issues give credence to the role of SDGs. 

The SDGs are increasingly being used as a framework through which market participants can articulate, measure and report efforts to improve their impact on society and the environment through investing.

Enel has shown others how to turn the SDGs into powerful investment tools. We believe that establishing such precedents is an increasingly important way to further the development of sustainable investment.

While project-level financings are helpful towards managing the climate crisis, we need to see the structural change in company behaviour across all industries, but in particular, banking, energy, industrials and utilities.

We are encouraged by steps we have seen but an aggressive and accelerated move to manage the climate crisis is required. 

We believe companies can create economic value whilst also effecting positive change on the society and environment.
Louise Dudley, global equities portfolio manager

We have committed significant focus to the risks that carbon intensive assets present to the balance sheets of our portfolio holdings. 

This most notably includes companies highlighted using Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon metrics under the GHG Protocol Corporate Standards, within the utilities, energy and materials sectors. 

For these companies, we look for evidence of decarbonisation as well as transparency following the TCFD framework. 

It is also vital to consider Scope 3 emissions across the wider portfolio; it is here that companies are increasingly focusing their efforts, recognising that Scope 3 emissions make up the majority of their overall carbon footprint. 

This requires a more sophisticated total portfolio approach, focusing on companies as well as suppliers, customers and end of use. 

The 'demand-side' of the carbon equation is crucial to lowering carbon risk and for achieving the Paris goals. 
 
Across our Global Equities product suite, we focus on both physical and transition risk for both our holdings and the benchmark, using amongst others, the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) framework which can be part of making investment decisions and stewardship. 

A recent report by the TPI showed that 21% of companies still do not disclose enough information to allow investors to understand their exposure to the transition, and of those who do disclose the majority are not aligned to the Paris Agreement. 
Louise Dudley, global equities portfolio manager (continued)

The financial services sector has a vital role to play in achieving Paris Alignment. By encouraging and supporting companies in their transition to a low-carbon economy, as well as demonstrating ambitious policy positioning on climate action, we can minimise financial services' exposure to the most polluting companies.

Doing this also contributes to rebuilding and deepening trust of financial services across the industry's stakeholders, by demonstrating that the industry can be a powerful force in creating prosperity and other societal benefits.

In our portfolio, Citigroup has committed to reducing its credit exposure to the coal mining industry and is an outperformer in its peer group. The company has climate targets which have been verified by the Science-Based Target initiatives official quality check. 

The bank was on the way to achieving its clean energy finance target earlier than planned, but it has since revised the way it calculates its targets – and we agree that this is a better way of assessing the bank's progress. 

We expect Citi will meet this target and set more onerous ones as the global economy moves to decarbonise. Citi also became the first bank to sign the UN's Principles for Responsible Banking, under which it has agreed to prioritise the SDGs, to demonstrate its commitment towards sustainable business. 

In 2019, Citigroup made CDP's Climate Change A list which names the world's most pioneering companies leading on environmental transparency and performance.
Gary Greenberg, head of global emerging markets

We recently surveyed the companies in our global emerging market portfolios to assess their readiness to adapt to the perils of a hotter planet. 

In light of the increasing frequency of severe storms, heat waves, droughts, and riverine flooding – not to mention the longer-term threat of rising seas – we are increasingly concerned that the management teams of our portfolio companies could be underestimating climate-change risks that could threaten the viability of their businesses.
 
Our survey complements our efforts to engage with companies on mitigating climate change in their operations, as well as boosting the quality and extent of their disclosures and actions towards environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.
 
Granted, while we are in the midst of a pandemic, ongoing trade tensions and technological disruption, company management teams already have a lot to deal with. 

Moreover, newly greened investment analysts sending long questionnaires about dozens of (other) ESG issues have created an enormous demand for sustainability data for many companies.
 
While the majority of the companies that responded to our survey had some degree of awareness of the climate-change risks, only half demonstrated detailed thinking on the issue. 

Among the more advanced were Mexican retailer Walmex, Indian two-wheel vehicle maker Hero MotoCorp and Brazilian furniture and civil-construction supplier Duratex, which had all launched concrete initiatives to safeguard their long-term futures against global-warming risks.
 
Only one company in our portfolio, Indian property and casualty insurer ICICI Lombard, met our full expectations for preparedness – which is not surprising given that its business is focused on pricing risk. 

Others, including China Mengniu Dairy, manufacturer Bharat Forge and power-tool firm Techtronics have begun to study this challenge in depth. 

We found that other portfolio constituents are yet to address the challenges of climate change in a meaningful way, given the many other challenges they are currently facing. 

We are actively working to highlight the importance of climate-change mitigation and long-term adaptation with our portfolio companies, encouraging them to start making plans as a matter of priority.
 
Ingrid Kukuljan, head of impact investing

By taking the thematic approach we have identified sectors that we see as key in delivering positive impact whilst at the same time capturing the time premium and reflecting those strong durable trends. 

For us, climate change is obviously one of the key megatrends and we see renewable energy, electric vehicles and energy efficient housing as some of the main pillars in the fight against climate change.
 
We continue to see a huge opportunity in renewable energy, across the globe. Our exposure ranges from a renewables-focused utility to a wind turbine manufacturer. 

Production costs have fallen precipitously, to the stage now where renewable wind can compete with fossil fuels on an un-subsidised basis. We anticipate double-digit growth in the industry for many years to come.
 
We are also invested in companies exposed to the auto industry, helping facilitate the transition to fully electric vehicles from internal combustion engines. 

In addition, we have exposure to companies enabling reduced emissions from buildings, these are critical products given that buildings account for about 40% of all global carbon emissions.
 
However, if we are to come close to meeting the Paris climate objectives, we need regulation to accelerate the transition in our economy. We were encouraged to see European Commission's commitment to continue with the main "Green Deal" initiatives, including 2030 Climate Target Plan, despite delaying a number of other initiatives due to Covid-19.
 
Innovation remains the key, and technological advances will play a crucial role in helping us achieve a more sustainable environment.
Bruce Duguid, head of stewardship, EOS

In a bid to reduce the impact of climate change and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, the European Union has set out a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. This requires an ambitious transition away from carbon intensive activities. 

While this will impact almost every sector in the economy, the shift away from traditional fossil fuel production will be one of the most challenging.

The role of investors and asset owners in this as responsible stewards is vital. As part of the Climate Action 100+, we engage with the largest European emitters on their efforts to achieve net-zero by 2050. 

Global collaborative investor coalitions like this sends a powerful signal to companies that investors are demanding they respond to climate change. 

It remains one of the world's greatest security threats and one which investors cannot diversify away from.
 
As a result of this engagement, we have been pleased to see all the European oil majors set ambitions to achieve net-zero by 2050 or sooner and align their business strategies with the Paris climate goals. 

The path to net zero is uniquely challenging for each producer and we remain committed to working collaboratively with them to achieve this radical transformation.
Ben Sanderson, director, real estate

We act as stewards of the real estate assets we manage, ensuring that our long-running responsible property investment (RPI) principles are embedded in our governance and day-to-day management.

We have further embedded our RPI principles by intentionally seeking measurable positive outcomes for the wider communities within which we operate, alongside environmental enhancements and delivering strong long-term investment returns.

This approach has established a framework for our real estate business which adopts three key themes: 

1. Meaningful placemaking that fosters civic pride and a sense of belonging for wider communities; 

2. Healthy, engaged and productive occupiers and communities that deliver desirable social and environmental outcomes for all stakeholders

3. Achieving a just transition to a low-carbon, circular economy to help prevent further adverse climate change and resource scarcity. 

We continue to see the benefits for our investors of our RPI approach and the integration of our impactful intent framework.

Improving the environmental performance of our commercial properties – which benefits the environment while attracting higher quality occupiers and reducing void periods – has been a hallmark of our RPI.
Ben Sanderson, director, real estate (continued)

Commercial buildings consume vast amounts of energy to both operate business functions as well as maintain the health and comfort of the people using them. 

In today's world, energy and waste disposal costs, combined with greater climate change awareness and pressure to reduce carbon emissions, further incentivises the development of energy-efficient solutions. 

We have long championed energy efficiency in properties we manage and are currently finalising our pathway to net zero for delivery from 2020 onwards.  

The past decade of returns from our flagship UK commercial property fund proves that our conviction has been rewarded by stronger financial returns: we have achieved a dramatic reduction in CO2 emissions from 2008 to 2019 corresponding with a 1.5% increase in the outperformance of the Hermes Property Unit Trust.

Real estate is integral to the fabric of society, and it will prove an ongoing challenge for the industry if society and the economy suffer from the critical threats of depleting natural resources and climate change. 

Investing with an eye to the future and contributing to society at large is at the core of a prudent approach to investing in real estate.

Investors have an inherent duty not only to pick sound investments, but also to be good stewards of those investments and to refocus their strategies to address today's key issues.
0 Comments

