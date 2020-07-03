Six climate challenges across asset classes

Gary Greenberg, head of global emerging markets
We recently surveyed the companies in our global emerging market portfolios to assess their readiness to adapt to the perils of a hotter planet.
In light of the increasing frequency of severe storms, heat waves, droughts, and riverine flooding – not to mention the longer-term threat of rising seas – we are increasingly concerned that the management teams of our portfolio companies could be underestimating climate-change risks that could threaten the viability of their businesses.
Our survey complements our efforts to engage with companies on mitigating climate change in their operations, as well as boosting the quality and extent of their disclosures and actions towards environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.
Granted, while we are in the midst of a pandemic, ongoing trade tensions and technological disruption, company management teams already have a lot to deal with.
Moreover, newly greened investment analysts sending long questionnaires about dozens of (other) ESG issues have created an enormous demand for sustainability data for many companies.
While the majority of the companies that responded to our survey had some degree of awareness of the climate-change risks, only half demonstrated detailed thinking on the issue.
Among the more advanced were Mexican retailer Walmex, Indian two-wheel vehicle maker Hero MotoCorp and Brazilian furniture and civil-construction supplier Duratex, which had all launched concrete initiatives to safeguard their long-term futures against global-warming risks.
Only one company in our portfolio, Indian property and casualty insurer ICICI Lombard, met our full expectations for preparedness – which is not surprising given that its business is focused on pricing risk.
Others, including China Mengniu Dairy, manufacturer Bharat Forge and power-tool firm Techtronics have begun to study this challenge in depth.
We found that other portfolio constituents are yet to address the challenges of climate change in a meaningful way, given the many other challenges they are currently facing.
We are actively working to highlight the importance of climate-change mitigation and long-term adaptation with our portfolio companies, encouraging them to start making plans as a matter of priority.