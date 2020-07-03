Six climate challenges across asset classes

Mitch Reznick, CFA, head of research and sustainable fixed income





The success of the green bond market has triggered new flavours of sustainable bonds, for example, issuance of bonds under labels like 'blue', which seek water preservation; 'social', which are linked with positive societal impact; and 'transition', which support business activities progressing towards a low-carbon economy.





The confluence of all of these micro-sustainable markets coming together reflects significant momentum towards fighting pertinent sustainability issues such as the climate crisis.





These thematic bonds tend to be project-based and serve as a complementary catalyst for what should be the next step in companies fighting the climate crisis alongside other agencies.





We have been impressed with companies such as Enel, an Italian energy company, who last year issued a sustainable development goal-linked bond whereby the company pledged to meet SDG targets or face a punitive jump in interest payments.





The SDG targets included direct greenhouse gas emissions to be equal to or below 125 g/k/Wheq2 by 31 December 2030 and for installed renewable capacity to be equal to or exceed 55% by 2021.





As well as setting a new standard in the sustainable bond market, the bond issues give credence to the role of SDGs.





The SDGs are increasingly being used as a framework through which market participants can articulate, measure and report efforts to improve their impact on society and the environment through investing.





Enel has shown others how to turn the SDGs into powerful investment tools. We believe that establishing such precedents is an increasingly important way to further the development of sustainable investment.





While project-level financings are helpful towards managing the climate crisis, we need to see the structural change in company behaviour across all industries, but in particular, banking, energy, industrials and utilities.





We are encouraged by steps we have seen but an aggressive and accelerated move to manage the climate crisis is required.





We believe companies can create economic value whilst also effecting positive change on the society and environment.