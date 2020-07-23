Federated Hermes adds to impact team with Jupiter hire

Federated Hermes has hired Jupiter Asset Management’s Amélie Thévenet to co-manage its Impact Opportunities fund, as it bolsters its impact team.

Thévenet will join Federated Hermes as a director within the firm's impact team, with a view to becoming a co-manager on the Federated Hermes Impact opportunities fund alongside Martin Todd. She will report to head of impact investing Ingrid Kukuljan, who she worked with while at Jupiter.

In addition, Titan Capital Management's Jordan Patel has joined Federated Hermes' impact team as senior analyst, providing company-specific and thematic research.

The pair will join Federated Hermes in September and July respectively.

Head of investment at Federated Hermes' international business Eoin Murray said demand for sustainable investing had accelerated in recent months, as the coronavirus pandemic "has put the need for sustainable solutions under the spotlight".

"The addition of Amélie and Jordan to the impact team firmly bolsters what is an already heavy-weight franchise," Murray said.

"Their core beliefs of finding impactful companies to generate long-term wealth is highly aligned with that of our clients and prospects and I am excited to see what this team is able to achieve with this added firepower."

Thévenet had been with Jupiter for 13 years, managing the Jupiter Asian fund as well as a number of global emerging market segregated mandates. The fund manager also had responsibility for covering healthcare and IT services sectors across global emerging markets and Asia's consumer discretionary sector.

Patel had been an equities analyst at Titan, initially covering the global energy, shipping and industrial sectors before moving into ESG areas such as renewables, clean technology and water.