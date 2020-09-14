Federated Hermes' Kukuljan: The five ways to invest in pandemics

Today, the world is confronting the global coronavirus pandemic, which is putting a severe strain on health systems and economies worldwide.

But amid this crisis, we have a chance to build a better future. For responsible investment strategies, Covid-19 has resulted in a paradigm shift: it has put a focus on the critical need to build resilience in healthcare, food and water security, and across supply chains.

It has also put climate change and worker rights under the spotlight.

Our thematic approach to impact investing seeks to identify opportunities created by megatrends - and as a result, we have been investing in pandemics long before the outbreak of Covid-19.

Medical technology

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease, are collectively responsible for almost 70% of all deaths worldwide.

These diseases have devastating health consequences for individuals and threaten to overwhelm health systems.

In addition, the socioeconomic costs associated with NCDs are immense. Prevention and control of these diseases is therefore a major imperative.

One of the highest incidences of chronic diseases, a sub-theme of NCDs, is diabetes - 463 million adults worldwide are estimated to have diabetes.

ESG, thematic and active ETFs set for strongest growth

Diabetes is a large-scale healthcare issue that needs to be tackled through both novel healthcare solutions which can improve treatment and businesses that can help prevent the root cause of type II diabetes, namely obesity.

We invest in Dexcom - a medical devices company - which is leading the way in changing the standard of care for glucose monitoring in diabetes through its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices.

In doing so, it is seeking to improve the treatment of the illness.

Pharmaceuticals

Normally, 55% of our blood's volume is made up of plasma. As the heart pumps blood to cells throughout the body, plasma helps to transport nutrients, hormones and proteins to them.

Like blood, plasma can be donated and used to manufacture therapeutic proteins, which treat rare and serious immunodeficiency diseases, coagulation disorders and angioedema.

Plasma therapies are lifesaving. However, plasma-deficiency diseases remain vastly under-treated.

Research by CLSA estimates that the market for immunoglobulin treatment would be 342m grams every year, if those who required the treatment in the US and European Union received it.

That compares to an estimated global immunoglobulin usage of 165m grams in 2017.

CSL, a holding aligned to our health and wellbeing theme, develops innovative plasma therapies and influenza vaccines that save and improve lives.

By providing a solution to an undeserved need, CSL has strong growth potential.

As a global biotech leader, CSL invests heavily in research and development (R&D), with more than 1,700 employees globally working on innovative and improved uses of plasma.

Impax appoints former Hermes EOS co-head as senior client director

As part of its efforts to tackle the global coronavirus pandemic, CSL, in collaboration with the University of Queensland, is behind one of more than 100 Covid-19 vaccines currently in development.

It is also working on treatments using plasma therapies.