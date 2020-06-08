Federated Hermes hires investment director for fixed income team

Federated Hermes has appointed Anna Karim as the investment director of its fixed income team following increased client interest in the asset class.

Karim, who was formerly a managing director at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), will have a client-facing role representing public credit, structured credit, private debt, asset-backed debt and multi-asset credit capabilities at the firm.

Prior to spending ten years at BAML, Karim spent four years at Citi as part of its credit sales team and has held similar roles at UBS and Credit Suisse.

While at BAML, Karim also played a key role in the firm's diversity & inclusion and women's leadership committees, as well as its Power of Ten mentoring initiative.

Andrew Jackson, head of fixed income at Federated Hermes said: "Clients are understanding that now more than ever, flexible and diligent fixed income investors can offer risk-adjusted returns through careful portfolio construction and risk management.

"Anna's appointment reaffirms our commitment to creating product solutions in line with our client needs and reflects a growing demand for the asset class. Anna's knowledge of the fixed income landscape will prove as a huge asset and we welcome her to the team."

In March, Federated Hermes also appointed head of UK wholesale Dan Churchouse. In February it hired head of impact investing Ingrid Kukuljan and investment director for its Hermes Impact Opportunities fund Caroline Cantor.