Federated Hermes expands Biodiversity Equity and US High Yield Credit funds teams

The investment manager confirmed to Investment Week Jordan Patel began working on the biodiversity fund as deputy fund manager alongside Ingrid Kukuljan in May 2023

Patel joined the company in 2020 as a senior investment analyst on the impact opportunities team from Titan Capital Management where he worked as an equity analyst.

Thomas Scherr and Kathryn Glass have taken on portfolio management roles for the US High Yield Credit fund, alongside existing fund manager Mark Dubiano.

Glass has been with the company since 1999, serving as a senior investment analyst and portfolio manager, while Scherr took on similar roles in 2006.