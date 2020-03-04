inflows
Impax AUM jumps 7% in first quarter
Net inflows healthy despite challenging equity market
UK ETFs boast biggest individual country inflows in October
According to Lyxor's Money Monitor
Results round-up: RLAM assets hit record £130bn in H1
Trading updates to 30 June 2019
Liontrust reports bumper year with 55% profit jump and record inflows
Looking to hire further talent
Carney warns daily liquidity funds 'built on a lie'
Changes to regulation needed
UK equity income funds bleed £15.3bn since January 2016
Morningstar research
Investors seek fixed income and money market funds amid heightened risk aversion
Equity funds see continued outflows
Fund flows in December suffer worst month since October 2016
Weakest quarter since Q2 2016
ETF flows: Which two asset classes saw outflows in 2018?
Data from TrackInsight
ETF investors continue to back emerging markets despite recent turmoil
Argentina and Turkey risks
LGIM inflows shrink despite fixed income boost
International arms saw reduction in flows
Schroders sees AUM drag from asset management division
Lack of new business
Brewins reports record quarterly income levels
Strong discretionary funds inflows
Premier AUM reaches record high of £6.8bn
Trading update
Investors retreat into bond ETFs as trade war fears weigh
US large cap ETFs see outflows
Q1 updates: Hargreaves Lansdown's tech investments boosts ISA season activity
Asset and wealth manager trading updates
European large-cap ETFs suffer in March amid worsening macro environment
Data from TrackInsight
Miton enjoys turnaround in 2017 as net inflows jump to nearly £500m
Renewed demand for equity and multi-asset funds
'Unusually high' performance fees drive 2017 profits higher at Old Mutual Wealth
Buxton-led business will be split off in H2 2018