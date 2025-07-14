EMEA equity fund inflows hit two-year high as Iran-Israel ceasefire holds

This was according to EPFR's latest Global Navigator survey which revealed that, at a country level, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Israel equity funds hit nine, 16, 48 and 69-week inflow highs, respectively. Meanwhile, Poland-focused equity funds continued their strong performance with their 22nd inflow in the past 24 weeks. Equity inflows down £1bn in May as Europe enjoys 'best month' since June 2024 Despite increasing tariff threats from the US administration, US equity funds chalked up only their second inflow since mid-May in the week ending 9 July. This capital ...