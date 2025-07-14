EMEA equity fund inflows hit two-year high as Iran-Israel ceasefire holds

Inflows into EMEA focused equity funds collectively posted their biggest inflow in more than two years as investors rebuilt their exposure to the region as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel continued to hold.
This was according to EPFR's latest Global Navigator survey which revealed that, at a country level, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Israel equity funds hit nine, 16, 48 and 69-week inflow highs, respectively. Meanwhile, Poland-focused equity funds continued their strong performance with their 22nd inflow in the past 24 weeks. Equity inflows down £1bn in May as Europe enjoys 'best month' since June 2024 Despite increasing tariff threats from the US administration, US equity funds chalked up only their second inflow since mid-May in the week ending 9 July. This capital ...
