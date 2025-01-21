abrdn back in the black as it posts net inflows in 2024

abrdn has seen a return to net inflows after a boost from alternatives, quantitative strategies and liquidity put the firm back in the black.
Having suffered net outflows of £17.9bn during 2023, abrdn achieved net inflows of £0.3bn last year, bolstered by its Q4 net inflows of £2.3bn. According to the firm's Q4 trading update, published today (21 January), this uptick was spearheaded by significant improvements in the alternatives division, its quantitative strategies and liquidity, combined with the "strong and sustained organic growth" of interactive investor (ii). abrdn to adopt 'Sustainability Focus' label for two equity funds Jason Windsor, abrdn's recently appointed CEO, said: "Investments returned to inflow in th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes