abrdn back in the black as it posts net inflows in 2024

Having suffered net outflows of £17.9bn during 2023, abrdn achieved net inflows of £0.3bn last year, bolstered by its Q4 net inflows of £2.3bn. According to the firm's Q4 trading update, published today (21 January), this uptick was spearheaded by significant improvements in the alternatives division, its quantitative strategies and liquidity, combined with the "strong and sustained organic growth" of interactive investor (ii). abrdn to adopt 'Sustainability Focus' label for two equity funds Jason Windsor, abrdn's recently appointed CEO, said: "Investments returned to inflow in th...