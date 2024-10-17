St James's Place FUM hits £184.4bn despite slight dip in flows

The figure marks an increase from both Q2 2024 and Q3 2023, when it stood at £181.8bn and £158.5bn, respectively. Over 25% of St James's Place funds fail to deliver value as 80% red-flagged for performance According to SJP's trading statement for the quarter ended 30 September published today (17 October), net inflows for the business continued albeit lower than the two prior periods. The wealth manager closed the third quarter with around £890m in net inflows, compared with £1.2bn at the end of June 2024 and around £910m in Q3 2023. FUM retention rate remained steady from Q2 20...