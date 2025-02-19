Fundsmith Equity among 2024's biggest outflow victims

The flagship fund of star manager Terry Smith suffered some of the biggest declines in assets under management in 2024, amid a turbulent year for markets, according to an Investment Week analysis.
In a study looking into the top and bottom 20 open-ended funds in 2024 in terms of net AUM changes, Fundsmith saw £3.31bn in outflows between 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2024, according to data provided by Morningstar Direct. It is worth noting that the change in total net assets can be influenced by various factors beyond just net flows. Market appreciation or depreciation, as well as distributions, can significantly impact change in total net assets across all funds. For Fundsmith, even though its year-end AUM was a way off its recent £26bn peak recorded in April 2022, it ...
