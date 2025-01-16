Rathbones hit by £3.4bn Autumn Budget outflows but FUMA on the rise

Rathbones Group suffered £3.4bn outflows in the fourth quarter of 2024, which mostly took place around the Autumn Budget.
In a trading update today (16 January), the firm noted the outflows remained at the same level as in Q3 2024 and offset the £3.2bn inflows recorded in the last three months of 2025. Funds under management and administration (FUMA) however, rose slightly over the period to £109.2bn, from £108.8bn at the end of September 2024 and £105.3bn at the end of 2023. Rathbones AM poaches from Schroders for business development director role Total net flows in the investment management arm's discretionary and managed propositions rose to around £400m from £100m in the third quarter, "reflectin...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes