Evelyn Partners reports 'all-time-high' AUM of £63bn

CEO flags Budget impact on Q4

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Evelyn Partners reported “record high” assets under management of £63bn last year, up from £59.1bn in 2023, according to a Q4 2024 trading update shared this morning (12 February).

The business also reported record gross inflows for the year, at £8bn (2023: £7.8bn). Q4 saw gross inflows of £2.6bn, up 23.8% on the £2.1bn reported the same period the prior year. The quarterly gross inflows for Q4 represented a 36.8% jump on Q3 2024's figures. Net inflows more than halved for the full year, at £1.3bn in 2024 compared to £3.1bn in 2023. Q4's net inflows were £600m, down on Q4 2023's £700m. Evelyn Partners sells ACD business to Thesis Evelyn Partners CEO Paul Geddes pointed to Chancellor Rachel Reeves' inaugural Autumn Budget as having had a "significant"...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

Brooks Macdonald completes LIFT acquisition

Lords committee to publish report into FCA name and shame 'shortly'

More on Companies

BP profits tank as CEO promises 'new direction'
Companies

BP profits tank as CEO promises 'new direction'

Amid stake taken by activist Elliott IM

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 11 February 2025 • 2 min read
Verso Group acquires WH Ireland's Henley-based wealth team
Companies

Verso Group acquires WH Ireland's Henley-based wealth team

Verso eyes £5bn AUM by 2027

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 10 February 2025 • 1 min read
BP's share price rallies 6% after US activist hedge fund Elliott builds stake
Companies

BP's share price rallies 6% after US activist hedge fund Elliott builds stake

Unknown stake size

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 10 February 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot