Evelyn Partners reports 'all-time-high' AUM of £63bn

Evelyn Partners reported “record high” assets under management of £63bn last year, up from £59.1bn in 2023, according to a Q4 2024 trading update shared this morning (12 February).
The business also reported record gross inflows for the year, at £8bn (2023: £7.8bn). Q4 saw gross inflows of £2.6bn, up 23.8% on the £2.1bn reported the same period the prior year. The quarterly gross inflows for Q4 represented a 36.8% jump on Q3 2024's figures. Net inflows more than halved for the full year, at £1.3bn in 2024 compared to £3.1bn in 2023. Q4's net inflows were £600m, down on Q4 2023's £700m. Evelyn Partners sells ACD business to Thesis Evelyn Partners CEO Paul Geddes pointed to Chancellor Rachel Reeves' inaugural Autumn Budget as having had a "significant"...
