Inflows into US ETFs dip in March ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day'

Inflows in US-listed ETFs totalled $88.3bn in March, marking a 21% decline from February.
According to a FactSet monthly summary, most asset classes suffered lower inflows last month, with fixed income and equities down 39% and 13%, respectively. Trump's 'erratic' policies push $22bn out of US equities in 21 days However, $101bn flowed into bond ETFs in the first quarter of the year, representing a third (33%) of all inflows in Q1 and marking a 24% rise from Q4. FactSet noted that "during times of uncertainty, investors may seek to hedge against equity volatility by pivoting to fixed income". The only sectors that posted inflows last month were real estate, consumer ...
