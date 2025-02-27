Brooks Macdonald MPS inflows up 13% as firm sees rise in profits

Brooks Macdonald model portfolio service (MPS) platform inflows increased 13% during the first half of its 2025 financial year, however, total net outflows reached £300,000 as clients in its bespoke portfolio service (BPS) pulled money ahead of the 2024 Budget.
The group, which bought advice businesses Lift Financial, CST Wealth Management and Lucas Fettes during the period, said it had delivered a "solid set of results" which showed that funds under management (FUM) were up 0.7% to £15.7bn. It said gross inflows were £1.1bn and included a 13% MPS increase with net inflows of £288m and total FUM at 31 December reaching almost £5.8bn for the MPS arm. However, gross outflows were "elevated" during the period at £1.4bn "particularly in BPS, driven by the prevailing backdrop of market volatility and uncertainty leading up to the Budget affecting...
