Equity inflows down £1bn in May as Europe enjoys 'best month' since June 2024

Sorin Dojan
UK investors reduced their equity fund exposure in May amid heightened trade skirmishes between the US and the rest of the world.

Equity inflows dropped to £525m in May, according to Calastone's Fund Flow index, down from slightly over £1.5bn the previous month, as investors sought European funds to diversify from risky businesses. European equities had their best month since June 2024 with a net £369m inflows over the month. US SMIDs bleed more than $13bn after 'Liberation Day' Meanwhile, global fund inflows were approximately a third of their three-year monthly average, standing at £546m in May, while US equities pulled in only £115m, their second-worst monthly figure since September 2023. The dip i...

