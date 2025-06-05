Equity inflows down £1bn in May as Europe enjoys 'best month' since June 2024

Equity inflows dropped to £525m in May, according to Calastone's Fund Flow index, down from slightly over £1.5bn the previous month, as investors sought European funds to diversify from risky businesses. European equities had their best month since June 2024 with a net £369m inflows over the month. US SMIDs bleed more than $13bn after 'Liberation Day' Meanwhile, global fund inflows were approximately a third of their three-year monthly average, standing at £546m in May, while US equities pulled in only £115m, their second-worst monthly figure since September 2023. The dip i...