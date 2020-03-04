Hawksmoor
Wealth manager round-up: HL net new revenue up 8%
Total AUA nears £98bn
Hawksmoor appoints Sarah Soar from JM Finn as new CEO
Founder Crowley stepping down
Hawksmoor revamps MPS to aid clients' regulatory pressures
New fund ranges revealed
Hawksmoor poaches Brooks Macdonald director; Scott to step back from manager role
Scott will focus on advisory
Hawksmoor's Crowley: We want to be the most important player in the South West
Looking back at ten years of being in business
Hawksmoor 'completes the suite' with riskier Global Opps fund
Suitable for high-risk investors
Hawksmoor to expand range with Global Opportunities fund
Aimed at clients with higher risk tolerance
Hawksmoor sells out of resources funds in MPS
Firm runs six model portfolios
Fund selectors: Our key calls for portfolios at the start of 2018
Asset allocations for the year ahead
Hawksmoor appoints Plymouth Argyle FC chairman to board
Joins as a non-executive director
Passive funds make up ground in Fundscape 'Wealth Off' experiment
Nine-month results
Hawksmoor poaches third Sanlam manager in five months
Nevile Merriam founder Chris Nevile joins London office
Revealed: Finalists for the 2017/18 Investment Week Tax Efficiency Awards
Ceremony on 1 December
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2017
Active and passive categories
Managers To Watch: The best advice for new starters to the industry
Advice for younger fund managers
Hawksmoor IM appoints former S&W marketing head Hodgson to board
Formerly worked at Smith & Williamson
Love at first sight: Which mandates are on fund selectors' radars for 2017?
Valentine's Day special
Update: Hawksmoor unveils ethical portfolio service
In response to client demand
Managers To Watch: Hawksmoor's Ben Conway on life beyond the City 'rat race'
In the first of our new series profiling the rising stars of the industry, we talk to former stockbroker Ben Conway, a senior fund manager at Exeter-based Hawksmoor Investment Management, where he co-manages the £69m Vanbrugh and £57m Distribution funds....
Multi-asset managers: Our key trades in Q1
Volatile period for investors
Where now for Aberdeen AM as performance starts to turn around?
Sentiment reversal towards emerging markets
Hawksmoor splits off fund management arm
Separating team from private client side
Hawksmoor unveils AIM portfolio service
Expanding investment offering
Hawksmoor continues Brewin Dolphin raid with dual hire
Hiring two investment managers