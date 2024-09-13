Hawksmoor hires head of investment management and reshuffles board

Hawksmoor Investment Management has hired Dan Ellis as head of the firm’s investment management division.
He joins Hawksmoor from Charles Stanley, where he was director of investment management services. Charles Stanley's Paris Jordan: Managers could be left behind by SDR Prior to that, Ellis spent more than six years as managing director and head of investments at RBC Wealth Management, and worked for over three years in the position of managing director at HSBC Private Bank Investment Group, UK & CI. In addition to Ellis, Ben Conway, the firm's chief investment officer and head of fund management, and Richard Pursglove, head of investment solutions and distribution, will be joining t...
