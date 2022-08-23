Hawksmoor appoints head of investment management as Wood-Smith steps back

Richard Pike joins the firm

Move comes as head of research and CIO, private clients Jim Wood-Smith steps back from fund management.
Hawksmoor Investment Management has appointed former Brewin Dolphin divisional director Richard Pike as its interim head of investment management.

Pike joined stockbroking firm Greig Middleton, now Gerrard, in 1998, leaving after Barclays bought Gerrard in 2004. After this, he worked as divisional head for charities South and South West at Brewin Dolphin between 2004 and 2016.

He led the division for a number of years before stepping back to concentrate on specialist charity investment management, leaving in 2016 to pursue other interests. He has now returned to the industry, working with fellow ex-Brewin Dolphin staffer and Hawksmoor CEO Sarah Soar.

The move comes as Hawksmoor's head of research and CIO, private clients, Jim Wood-Smith steps back from front line management.

Wood-Smith will instead take up the role of marketing commentator and head of climate transition at Hawksmoor.

Performance losses of £4.7bn drag Brewin Dolphin AUM down 8%

Soar said: "I am delighted to have Richard as part of my team again, and have no doubt he will do an excellent job in leading our investment management team as we continue to grow. I would also like to extend my thanks to Jim Wood-Smith who I am delighted will remain with us and continue to provide market commentary and lead our climate transition research."

Jim Wood-Smith added: "Richard Pike's appointment as head of investment management is allowing me to take a step back from front line management. I am delighted to be able to pass the baton to Richard, who I have known for longer than either of us should remember, and who is absolutely the right person to take Hawksmoor Investment Management forwards.

"I shall be continuing to make regular comment on markets and other investment issues, and having led the establishment of our sustainable world services, I particularly relish the new challenge of advising the board on climate transition."

