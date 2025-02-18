Hawksmoor rejigs board as three executives step down

Michael Bishop has been appointed managing director following the recent departure of Hawksmoor CEO Sarah Soar, who left the firm in December. Meanwhile, at group level, Hawksmoor's parent company Hurst Point Group has shifted Andrew Westenberger from chief financial officer to CEO, after Ian Gladman moved from chief executive to chair. Hurst Point hires Michael Bishop to lead Hawksmoor IM and Gore Browne IM As part of the board changes, a trio of executives, Richard Pursglove, Ben Conway and Daniel Ellis, have all stood down from their board duties to focus on their own respecti...