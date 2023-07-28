Deep Dive: AI may have 'far reaching impact' but investors must beware 'hype'

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis AJ Bell, said the potential for AI to be part of the “digital revolution is palpable”, but that its “rapid progress should not blind us to its potential risks though”.

According to Christopher Rossbach, CIO at J. Stern & Co, the technology is "on the same scale as prior industrial revolutions, such as the steam engine, and electricity generation".

"AI will markedly improve productivity, and have a transformational effect on the global economy," he argued.

The term AI has never been more highly searched on Google than in 2023, according to the search engine's ‘Trends' data.

With data going back to 2004, the term had a steady level of ‘interest over time' until mid-2022 when it started picking up momentum before rising rapidly in 2023.

This insatiable appetite for AI has seeped into markets, with poster child Nvidia hitting a $1trn valuation last month, one of only nine firms to ever achieve that landmark.

This followed the hype generated by the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022.

Fiona Frick: ChatGPT and the meaning of life

An AI-powered language model that claims it can generate human-like text based on context and past conversations, ChatGPT quickly captured peoples' attention, with the service taking just five days to reach a million users, and subsequently crossing the 100 million user mark in January 2023.

The applications and potential of this technology have proven to be divisive, as Daniel Lockyer, co-manager on Hawksmoor's Vanbrugh, Distribution and Global Opportunities funds, explained: "Rarely a day goes by without hearing or reading something about artificial intelligence, usually something terrifying, that it will lead to the extinction of humanity, with quotes from one of the ‘Godfathers' of the technology lending credibility to the story."

ChatGPT - friend or foe of sustainability?

"The fact that so many of the founding patrons of artificial intelligence, and some of the most influential current executives in the market, have seen fit to warn about its dangers, suggests we should not be complacent about this technology," Khalaf said.

While the future implications are yet to be realised, Lockyer argued "AI is something the investment world needs to take very seriously".

The theme has had a tangible impact on markets this year, with the Hawksmoor manager attributing the recent burst of popularity to the rally in the US equities market this year.

According to data from FE fundinfo, the Nasdaq 100, of which Nvidia is a member, has offered total returns of 32.5% year-to-date, almost double the EuroSTOXX, which comes in at second place with 11.7%.

From an investment perspective, Lockyer said the impacts of AI on all companies, both inside and outside the technology sphere, were tough to ignore.

"A multi-asset investor needs to consider a couple of things," he said. "First, how it will affect the types of companies they invest in. Equities that fall into the traditional quality growth camp, with long-established barriers to entry or deep moats, might see their competitive advantages evaporate overnight. Undervalued equities in the value camp may not revert to their mean valuations if their business models are permanently broken."

"The range of potential scenarios when assessing companies' future growth prospects now seems much wider due to the emergence of AI."

How can investors benefit from advances in AI?

Another factor was the benefit or otherwise to have exposure to the theme at all "given the hype and high valuations afforded to AI related companies", Lockyer said.

According to him, Nvidia was the only "pure play" within the AI theme, but it was currently trading on 200x PE ratio.

However, many investors with a high US equity exposure may well already have secondhand investment in the theme.

Nick Britton, head of intermediary communications at the Association of Investment Companies, previously examined which investment trusts had the biggest exposure to the 18 firms Winterflood Securities backed as beneficiaries of the growth of generative AI, and he found a plethora of companies invested in semiconductors and search engines in the listed sphere, and on the private side, trading and identification verification businesses.

Jeremy Gleeson, lead portfolio manager on the AXA Framlington Global Technology fund, implemented this approach in his AI investments, targeting the widespread applications for the technology via banking, finance, e-commerce, health and wellness versus a single stock approach.

FCA boss warns against scammers using AI for financial fraud

Britton advised caution on the latter, as the high valuations carried the risk of investing "near the top of the hype cycle".

There are currently two actively managed AI dedicated funds available: the Sanlam Global Artificial Intelligence fund and the Polar Capital Artificial Intelligence fund.

Although their names reflect a focus on AI, both are considered "broad technology funds" by Khalaf.

The former is run by Chris Ford, who Khalaf described as having "something of the supercomputer about him".

Launched in 2017, it has a heavy exposure to tech stocks, but Khalaf said "it is by no means a single sector fund".

"Indeed around half the fund is invested outside the tech sector in industries such as healthcare and financials, where Ford looks for opportunities amongst companies embracing AI to help them prosper in the next leg of the digital revolution," he added.

The Polar Capital fund is run by a three strong team and takes a differentiated approach to its Sanlam peer, with the funds sharing only three names in their top ten.