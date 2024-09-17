Hawksmoor 'temporarily' suspends Sustainable World services for new clients in wait for SDR clarity

In a letter to investors seen by Investment Week, the firm said that the decision was in the "best interests" of clients, following the introduction of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and the Financial Conduct Authority's proposals to extend the rules to portfolio managers. Although Hawksmoor noted the move will not impact existing clients, the firm said guidance on the approach to dealing with these clients "will follow in due course". The firm has also reached out to third-party platforms to suspend the availability of the Sustainable World model portfolios "as soon as pr...