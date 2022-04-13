RSMR adds to investment team from Wellian Investment Solutions

Baron, who worked at Wellian for five years until it was merged into a new division of Hawksmoor Investment Management last month, will support RSMR's research team through fund research and the running of its managed portfolios, which comprise RSMR-rated funds.

She is the third new direct hire for the team in less than two years, with Redmayne Bentley's Naeem Siddique joining RSMR in July 2020 and James McQuade moving internally from client services assistant to investment analyst in July last year.

RSMR also hired Canada Life's Dominic Brooks and Vitality's Scott McNiven in November last year to support the increasing use of RSMR's managed portfolios by advice businesses.

Ken Rayner, CEO of RSMR, said: "We are delighted to enhance our investment expertise and resources with the addition of Olga. She is clearly a talented individual and she'll be a great fit for the team.

"These volatile markets make it more important than ever that we focus on our research and portfolios, thinking all the time of the needs of advice businesses and the investment outcomes of their clients. Olga's appointment will ensure that we continue to deliver on these essentials."

Tunbridge Wells-based Wellian Investment Solutions was merged into Hawksmoor at the end of last month, which saw the business divided into three arms: Hawksmoor Investment Management, Hawksmoor Fund Managers, and Hawksmoor Investment Solutions. The latter now has Richard Philbin, former CIO of Wellian IM, at its helm as CEO.