Gore Browne CIO and co-founder retires after 19 years at the firm

In a LinkedIn post, James said he will remain active in investment management through his membership of the investment committee at Vintage Investment Partners, adding that he hopes "to do more".

After his departure, the investment team at Hawksmoor - whose private equity backer Hurst Point Group acquired GBIM for integration under the Hawksmoor brand in June 2022 - will assume James' responsibilities. The firm declined to comment further.

James co-founded GBIM in 2004 with Bertie Gore Browne, Elizabeth Pollard and John MacMahon, after five years as a strategy consultant for firms in the City. Alongside his CIO responsibilities, he served as CEO of the firm until September 2017.

Having started his career at stockbroker Grieveson Grant in 1980, during the 1990s James worked at Foreign and Colonial, where he was managing director with responsibility for the global retail business.

He then spent two years in Munich at Foreign and Colonial's former owner, Hypo Vereinsbank, working on strategic planning for the investment businesses of the bank.

With regards to his plans after retirement, James said he is now a partner of his wife's farm, where they hope to "pursue environmentally positive ways of managing the land".

"I also actively engage with people who care about water, rivers in particular, and hope to find ways of bringing my contacts in the investment community and elsewhere towards asset owners and responsible entrepreneurs for better outcomes in and around our national watercourses," he said.

"I intend to spend more time with various think-tanks, allocate more time to reading non-investment material [...], set foot more frequently in galleries, museums and theatres, and take long and adventurous holidays. I may start writing again too…"