Gore Browne CIO and co-founder retires after 19 years at the firm

Simon James

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Simon James (pictured) co-founded Gore Browne Investment Management in 2004.
Image:

Simon James (pictured) co-founded Gore Browne Investment Management in 2004.

Simon James, the chief investment officer and co-founder of Hawksmoor subsidiary Gore Browne Investment Management, is set to retire at the end of this week after 19 years at the company.

In a LinkedIn post, James said he will remain active in investment management through his membership of the investment committee at Vintage Investment Partners, adding that he hopes "to do more". 

After his departure, the investment team at Hawksmoor - whose private equity backer Hurst Point Group acquired GBIM for integration under the Hawksmoor brand in June 2022 - will assume James' responsibilities. The firm declined to comment further.

Jim Wood-Smith to retire from Hawksmoor Investment Management

James co-founded GBIM in 2004 with Bertie Gore Browne, Elizabeth Pollard and John MacMahon, after five years as a strategy consultant for firms in the City. Alongside his CIO responsibilities, he served as CEO of the firm until September 2017. 

Having started his career at stockbroker Grieveson Grant in 1980, during the 1990s James worked at Foreign and Colonial, where he was managing director with responsibility for the global retail business.

He then spent two years in Munich at Foreign and Colonial's former owner, Hypo Vereinsbank, working on strategic planning for the investment businesses of the bank. 

With regards to his plans after retirement, James said he is now a partner of his wife's farm, where they hope to "pursue environmentally positive ways of managing the land". 

Hawksmoor appoints head of investment management as Wood-Smith steps back

"I also actively engage with people who care about water, rivers in particular, and hope to find ways of bringing my contacts in the investment community and elsewhere towards asset owners and responsible entrepreneurs for better outcomes in and around our national watercourses," he said. 

"I intend to spend more time with various think-tanks, allocate more time to reading non-investment material [...], set foot more frequently in galleries, museums and theatres, and take long and adventurous holidays. I may start writing again too…"

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

UBS prepares to axe more than half of Credit Suisse workforce - reports

Liontrust launches sustainable US growth fund

Most read
01

UBS prepares to axe more than half of Credit Suisse workforce - reports

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2023

27 June 2023 • 8 min read
03

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

Odey AM in 'advanced talks' to transfer European funds to SW Mitchell Capital

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Bank of England's Dhingra: 'Promising signs' for drop in UK inflation - reports

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Robert Higginbotham retires from T. Rowe Price

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot