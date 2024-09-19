Investment trust sector rejoices 'seismic' changes to cost disclosure rules ending 'years of pain'

Members of the investment trust community celebrated a significant win today (19 September) in their battle to overturn the cost disclosure regime, after the government and Financial Conduct Authority collaborated on an immediate rule change following months of campaigning.
As reported by Investment Week, the Treasury and the FCA have moved to temporarily make investment trusts exempt from complying with cost disclosure requirements with the view of brining in wider reforms next year. FCA and government lift investment trust cost disclosure requirements as they plan reforms The move is part of the replacement of EU-inherited consumer disclosure regulation with a new framework for UK markets and firms. Investment trusts were subject to the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs) regulation and the Markets in Financial Instrumen...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes