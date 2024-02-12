Hurst Point promotes Ben Conway to Hawksmoor CIO in exec team reshuffle

Wealth manager Hurst Point Group is realigning its management structures under new committees as part of a re-organisation strategy for both its financial planning and investment management operations.
The group - which currently advises around £10bn in assets - confirmed yesterday (12 February) it has conducted a review of its structure in a bid to become more integrated. While its financial planning business operates mostly under the Argentis brand, there is also its investment management business under the Hawksmoor brand. Gore Browne CIO and co-founder retires after 19 years at the firm "The board has concluded that the group should become more integrated, by removing layers and certain areas of duplication across the business which the board believe will bring the group clos...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes