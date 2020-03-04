fund manager views
Can China's national tech champions continue to grow?
For many years now, Chinese internet companies have been producing notable earnings expansion on the back of consumption-led growth in China.
John Redwood: Why a repeat of the 2019 share price 'surge' is unlikely
The US stockmarket has been hitting new highs. It is election year, so investors are often looking on the bright side.
Lazard's George on the case for hedged convertibles
In today's market environment, uncertainty is widespread.
Why the US will be less exposed to the impact of coronavirus
As the coronavirus spread peaks, persistence and penetration are at this point uncertain.
UK equities: What the 'first stage of Brexit clarity' means for investors
Following the Conservatives' victory in last year's General Election, the UK has left the EU and, according to current plans, entered a transition period until the end of 2020.
In what ways will the 2020s look different for investors?
2019 marked the end of a strong decade for financial markets and a year that punctuates many of the same themes of the decade: US equities outperforming international equities, growth outperforming value and ongoing historically low global interest rates....
The overlooked Chinese sector offering up attractive yields
Following a strong showing in 2019, we expect Asia's fixed income markets to benefit from supportive investor sentiment as underlying economic growth in the region stabilises in 2020.
The 'good news' for a fragile Japan
Japanese stocks appear to be vulnerable to a multitude of risks.
China stands at the door of the year with two faces
What lies ahead in 2020? Will the US economy tip into recession or accelerate? Will Brexit make or break the UK and its erstwhile partners in Europe?
The 'structural evolution' taking place in Japanese equities
Many investors are worried about the potential impact of the coronavirus. Only one case has been reported in Japan so far, though the authorities have quarantined a cruise ship with affected passengers on board.
Expect volatility as shocks arise from various sources
In a world of slow yet steady, non-inflationary economic growth, interest rates are likely to remain at relatively low levels over the medium term.
The sweet spot for high-yield credit
It is shaping up to be an eventful year for investors with January alone presenting two unforeseen events – an escalation in US-Iran tensions and fears about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Asian sector due to see the biggest growth rebound
Asian equity markets have underperformed developed markets since around the taper tantrum in 2013, driven partly by monetary policy and tax cuts in the US and partly by investors’ caution on Asia.
Currency set to drive returns from EMD in 2020
While valuations in emerging bond markets may look fairer after solid performance in 2019, we believe various factors remain supportive to the outlook.
Do US banks offer investors value once again?
Regardless of your home country, there are only a handful of words across the globe that can elicit a visceral response when spoken among polite company.
Robin Geffen: Why many UK dividend yields 'are purely an illusion'
Sentiment towards the UK has improved following December's General Election result, but we believe equity income investors need to tread carefully in 2020.
The 'reasons for optimism' on UK growth
The UK economy ended 2019 in stagnation, under pressure from political uncertainty and a global economic slowdown.
Navigating the 'storm clouds' looming for UK growth stocks
After the strong end to 2019 where the 'Boris bounce' led the FTSE All-Share up roughly 6% in December alone, the start of 2020 has found markets in a more cautious mood.
Identifying 'Europe's few global champions'
Despite investor expectations to the contrary, 2019 proved to be a remarkable year for equity investors, with MSCI World's 28% annual return being the second highest in 30 years.
How 'smart water' is revolutionising the utilities market
'Smart Water' is a trend that is taking hold in the water industry, and momentum is building.
Europe still offers fertile ground for investors
After some volatility during the summer, Q4 2019 added to the rising tide experienced by European equity markets since the dip in late 2018.
Rathbones' Stick on UK value opportunities
We are 11 years into one of the greatest stockmarket upswings in history, yet the joy has not been evenly spread.
The opportunity in emerging market risk
As we think about 2020, the biggest concern in emerging markets (EM) revolves around the contagion risks linked to US-China trade negotiations and possible knock-on effects of a divisive US election year.
Mundy: Now 'not a time to be sitting on one's hands'
An interesting side effect of labelling oneself a contrarian investor is that many observers expect a constant stream of non-consensual thoughts and portfolio positions.