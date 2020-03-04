fund manager views

In what ways will the 2020s look different for investors?
In what ways will the 2020s look different for investors?

2019 marked the end of a strong decade for financial markets and a year that punctuates many of the same themes of the decade: US equities outperforming international equities, growth outperforming value and ongoing historically low global interest rates....

The sweet spot for high-yield credit
The sweet spot for high-yield credit

It is shaping up to be an eventful year for investors with January alone presenting two unforeseen events – an escalation in US-Iran tensions and fears about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Identifying 'Europe's few global champions'
Identifying 'Europe's few global champions'

Despite investor expectations to the contrary, 2019 proved to be a remarkable year for equity investors, with MSCI World's 28% annual return being the second highest in 30 years.

The opportunity in emerging market risk
The opportunity in emerging market risk

As we think about 2020, the biggest concern in emerging markets (EM) revolves around the contagion risks linked to US-China trade negotiations and possible knock-on effects of a divisive US election year.