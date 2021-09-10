Deep Dive: Absolute return landscape in the UK ripe for disruption

'Absolute return' products offered in the UK market have come under sustained criticism in recent years, leading to significant outflows from some of the most popular strategies. We think this criticism is richly deserved.

I refer to these strategies in quotation marks, as the core issue is that the vast majority of strategies in sectors such as the Investment Association's Targeted Absolute Return (IA TAR) basket produce a return profile that can in no way be described as absolute return.

There are two principal challenges that many of these multi-billion pound household names face. The first being many simply run a structurally high equity beta and therefore provide very limited diversification to equity risk within a multi-asset portfolio, particularly when investors need it most. For example, over the first quarter of 2020, equities as measured by MSCI ACWI experienced a 24% drawdown in GBP terms.

The IA TAR sector drew down by 8.5%, in lockstep with equities, while many prominent names were down by as much as 16.5%.

There are also plenty of names who happened not to be running much equity beta in March 2020 and appeared to have remained unscathed. However, a core part of our own process involves monitoring these relationships across time, and this reveals those strategies have in the past run high equity-like risk and were simply lucky to get their timing right in March 2020 rather than displaying a structural ability to generate consistent absolute returns.

It is not only the max equity beta that is run by a strategy that is important, but also the variability of that metric across time.

This begs the question as to what the point of the IA sector is, and whether its nomenclature is appropriate.

The second challenge faced by many popular strategies involves patently abysmal risk controls, or a distinct lack thereof. Looking back over the past decade there have been some spectacular drawdowns across the sector, with few of the constituents able to sustain Sharpe ratios greater than one; indicating they do not succeed in getting paid for the risk they run.

Products of these poor risk controls are numerous; crowded trades and concentrated positions, managers attempting to short stocks with semi-religious followings (take Tesla as an example), managers picking a fight with central banks or evermore impactful passive flows rather than understanding which way the wind is blowing and forays into illiquid assets or instruments the manager does not understand.

In an attempt to account for the challenges we have identified in the space, we have employed a core blend of managers which consists of an equally-weighted allocation to the Allianz Fixed Income Macro, the Fulcrum Thematic Equity Market Neutral and the Sanlam Multi-Strategy funds.

Over the past three years this blend has produced a return profile with a stable equity beta of approximately zero and an annualised return of 5.5%.

It is a good example of the importance of manager blending to achieve a desired outcome for clients, with each component adding something unique. Allianz FIM provides unconstrained and asymmetric macro exposure; Fulcrum provides thematic trade baskets designed to be equity-neutral and Sanlam provides a diversified blend of exposures combined with a systematic process which has proven to produce a persistently high Sharpe ratio.

Another challenge in this space is of course fees.

We suspect most purveyors of absolute return/hedge fund strategies at anything close to the anachronistic ‘two and 20' price point are not even themselves convinced the strategies are worth that much - and as such have a futile time trying to convince us.

Many names in the sector charge TERs of 70 basis points for return profiles that replicate a combination of an ACWI ETF plus cash.

The Absolute Return landscape in the UK is truly one ripe for disruption.

Cormac Nevin is a fund manager at YOU Asset Management