Deep Dive: Latest energy crises remind us of importance of climate change solution

As we approach COP26 in Glasgow, it is useful to reflect on the significance of this event and what it might mean for financial markets.

The first UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) took place in 1995. It was established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as a means of improving public awareness globally of climate change issues.

Over the years, the focus has shifted from assessing progress in dealing with climate change, to negotiating greenhouse gas emissions reduction in the Kyoto Protocol, to creating specific goals around limiting global warming via theParis Agreement.

However, despite the progress that has been made, the commitments as they currently stand will not achieve the 1.5 or even 2-degree limit - and the window of opportunity to do so is closing. This will require more rigorous action over the coming years, which will have significant implications on a global policy level.

The latest events in the energy sector and their impact on the global economy remind us of the importance of enacting and planning for change on a global basis.

While economies continue to reopen after the pandemic and energy demand continues to increase, over the past few months the energy supply has failed to keep up.

The reasons for this range from lack of investment during the pandemic, to unusually low wind levels in some geographies, to political tensions. This led to a spike in energy prices, including oil and natural gas affecting short-term inflation levels across the globe.

While increased supply from both oil and gas production should eventually normalise pricing pressures, the current situation highlights how reliant we still are on fossil fuels and the enormous gap in renewable infrastructure availability across the globe.

This has set an even more complex task for policymakers, and makes the upcoming COP26 even more relevant for investors. Can the conference of the parties bring some more visibility on how the different countries are aiming to mitigate climate change and enhance adaptability, while at the same time supporting the social element of our society?

The core aim of COP26, at which 190 countries will be represented, is to accelerate progress towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In particular, countries will need to deliver on ambitious 2030 emissions reduction targets (NDCs) that align with reaching net zero by the middle of the century. For this to be possible, they will need to accelerate the phase-out of coal, encourage investment in renewables, curtail deforestation and speed up the switch to electric vehicles.

This suggests there will continue to be opportunities for investors to invest in climate change solutions, for example by participating in the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure while enhancing efficiencies by building battery storage next to an onshore windfarm. Investors are also likely to be able to find opportunities in investing in companies that aim to reduce their environmental impact and move towards circular operating models.

How these targets will translate into global policies is crucial for understanding the implications on a global economy level, as well as the potential challenges and opportunities for investors.

Will global policies be ambitious enough to result in climate change mitigation, creating opportunities in climate change solutions? Or will they fail to reduce temperature increases, forcing significant adaptation to climate change? This is the question that all investors, not just those specialising in ESG, should ask themselves.

Maria Municchi is manager of M&G's multi-asset sustainable investment strategies