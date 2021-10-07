Deep Dive: Fixed income is a crucial element in a portfolio

Why bother with bonds? Everyone has heard the litany of reasons not to hold bonds. These can normally be summarised into three points: (1) No, or negative, yield; (2) no potential for price gains; (3) significant potential for price falls. We think there is a lot more to it though and will not be jettisoning any bond exposure just yet.

Who wants a negative yielding bond?

Yield-to-maturity (YTM) is often overused as a return estimator given few bond managers hold bonds to maturity. Excessive focus on YTM ignores the steepness of the yield curve as a driver of shorter-term returns. By capturing roll down, positive returns may be earned, even in markets where YTM at purchase is zero or negative.

How low can they go?

The suggestion that government bond yields cannot go any lower is not a new one and has reared its head many times in recent years. Yet in a crisis, government bonds still have the scope to rally and US Treasuries have historically provided a hedge against selling pressure on risk assets. Even bunds provided temporary insulation against the equity market crash of March 2020.

How high can they go?

For as long as I can remember, market commentators have been calling the end of the bull market in bonds, but there are several structural reasons why yields

have become so low.

Ageing populations in developed countries create additional demand for low-risk investment instruments (like bonds) as baby boomers save for their retirements. This helped push bond yields lower in recent decades.

Bond Vigilantes: Key themes for global bond market in Q4

Rising inequality has a similar effect as increased concentration of wealth among the rich, who are more likely to save than spend, helps fuel asset price bubbles and lower rates. These structural forces are unlikely to disappear soon.

The explosion in public debt is often touted as a reason to expect higher bond yields. It is unclear whether recent spending will usher in a new, more inflationary paradigm, but either way, as yields rise the portion of government spending required to service interest payments also rises. This means central banks will likely struggle to raise their policy rates very far before growth rolls over.

A lot can still go wrong

After all that, our base case is for modestly higher yields, inflation to eventually prove temporary, and for growth to moderate but remain positive. In this environment investors want to hold equities, but plenty can upset the apple cart.

The economic boom this year, driven by reopening and unprecedented fiscal spending, will soon be behind us. This comes as central banks extricate themselves from pandemic era emergency policy. They risk stepping off the gas just as cyclical momentum turns, profit margins peak and China slows.

As a portfolio manager it is crucial to have your bases covered rather than overcommitting to one theme, and the particularly uncertain times we face argues for maintaining a diversified portfolio with some duration exposure.

Go flexible

The fixed income asset class also boasts a diverse array of subsectors, each with different return drivers. Loans are typically floating rate and can perform in a rising interest rate environment, while asset-backed markets offer targeted exposure to subsectors of the economy. While returns for traditional fixed income assets may have been relatively anaemic in the last 12 months, other areas such as high yield, have flourished, as shown by the chart above.

Funds with an unconstrained approach are also worth considering. As well as providing access to the these more specialised subsectors, their mandates allow them to take advantage of market volatility.

Despite having extolled the virtues of fixed income, like many others we see the equity market as the asset class likely to offer the best risk-adjusted returns over the coming year. However, we still regard fixed income as a crucial element of a balanced income seeking portfolio, not least because of the potential speed bumps on the way to economic recovery.

Helen Bradshaw is income portfolio manager at Quilter Investors