Deep Dive: Absolute return managers adjust to the 'pandemic paradigm'

In 1837 Hans Christian Andersen wrote a folktale entitled The Emperor's New Clothes which always seems to come to the forefront when modern day markets' behaviour deviates from academic investment reason.

Since March of 2020, when markets reeled from the pending pandemic effect on global economies, world governments have used record amounts of monetary and fiscal stimulus to attempt to shore up the world economy.

While market crises have largely been avoided, the sheer size of the coordinated effort has led asset prices to surge, in some cases diverging from any fundamental valuation, at least relative to historical levels/multiples.

Investment managers that operate in the absolute return space, defined by the goal of making a positive return regardless of market direction by employing both long and short security positions, have had to adjust to this ‘pandemic paradigm' in orderto deliver the positive returns promised to investors.

As the summer nears its close and the often volatile Q4 is in the headlights, considering how not to gush about the Emperor's non-existent clothes, and yet needing to produce some return will be paramount.

The US, as one of the two largest global economies, might be described as the Emperor's/market's haberdasher in this new period. The policy response to the pandemic has now gone across two administrations with the ‘err on the side of excess' mantra still being sung loudly, although perhaps with some partisan voices trying to rein in the spending as the world recovers from the shock.

Like looking for a 'needle in a haystack': Why fund selection is key in the absolute return sector

While the concept of a corporate pushing profitability off way into the future to focus on growth in the short-term is not new, it seems fully accepted, fuelled by investor dollars and patience. So how then can investors find absolute return without fearing adverse returns from the discovery of naked Emperors?

Adjust return expectations and portfolio mix in deference to excess liquidity.

‘Return free risk' is prevalent in fixed income markets, with no or paltry yields, except in more obscure corners of the market.

Here the simple message is to pick what might have been a reasonable return on sovereign debt, say 3%-5%, and try and replicate that return and risk level using alternative funds.

The risk trade-off for return is the exposure to leverage and leverage providers, but this can be carefully managed to avoid ending up in a forced deleveraging, often seen when markets dislocate.

The necessary fund strategy ingredients are lower return targets, lower exhibited volatility, prudent leverage, low or no directionality, and appropriate fees to not burden the returns.

'It was not terrible, but it was not great': ASI's Fowler and Bint on why the future looks bright for GARS

To continue with the tortured metaphor of the Emperor, it should be pointed out the Emperor does not represent a single market but multiple markets, or perhaps we can make the case for there being multiple Emperors which risk being exposed as unclothed/mis-valued.

To continue with the tortured metaphor of the Emperor, it should be pointed out the Emperor does not represent a single market but multiple markets, or perhaps we can make the case for there being multiple Emperors which risk being exposed as unclothed/mis-valued.

It is this attack of the naked Emperors on markets and portfolios that should be a primary concern for allocators.

In addition to the fixed income proxy concept above, investors should carve out more of their portfolio for uncorrelated strategies in order to keep the naked Emperors from wreaking havoc on their portfolios.

The underlying strategies absolute return use is less important than its correlation to major markets which are at risk to a meaningful adjustment, which will likely be accompanied with a dearth of liquidity.

The goal is to avoid being chased out of portfolio positions by these metaphorical naked Emperors.

Jim Neumann is CIO of Sussex Partners