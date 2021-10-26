Deep Dive: Impact investing different to ESG

Measuring impact is neither an art, nor a science, and requires a carefully considered blend of qualitative and quantitative metrics to judge the ‘additionality' of an investment; the extent to which it has brought about change - both positive and negative - which would not otherwise have occurred. In line with SFDR, an investment must equally demonstrate that it has a positive impact, and that it does no harm.

By its very definition therefore, impact must necessarily involve the injection of new money into the economy. In this important respect, the development of real assets is crucially different to the trading of financial assets. The former provides new funds, creates real jobs, and builds new infrastructure. The latter merely changes the ownership of a share certificate, with no new money for investment and no effect on employment, economic growth, or wider social and environmental outcomes.

The key to delivering impact is creating jobs. Employment brings income, security, responsibility and dignity. It brings family stability and fosters respect for institutions and justice. The development of infrastructure is both capital and labour-intensive. It requires a lot of money and creates a lot of jobs, multiplied well beyond the initial project investment.

ESG challenges and opportunities for gold

These are not the dirty, polluting jobs of yesterday: mining coal or burning precious natural resources in heavy industry. They are jobs in the new, green economy: producing sustainable, renewable energy to bring clean, locally-generated electricity to power business, light schools and transform life at home.

The availability of reliable, clean electricity is changing lives in the fastest growing countries of Asia, where our efforts at serious climate-change mitigation must now be focused. We have seen the growth of new industries such as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) which creates safe places of work for women; helping reduce traditional gender imbalance and bringing equality of opportunity to millions.

Asia's population is set to increase by 650 million people over the next 30 years. That is equivalent to adding eight Germanys or ten Frances. Indeed, it is 50% bigger than all the countries which today make up the EU27. It is here that the dial on climate change can most effectively be moved.

Take, for example, a biomass plant in the Philippines, which burns trash left after the sugar cane harvest. There are specific, measurable impacts which result directly from that investment:

Increase in farm incomes as we pay cash for trash

Waste removal from the fields, reducing rodent infestation

Improved soil quality through mechanised collection

Better air quality as field burning is avoided

Generation of locally-produced green, sustainable electricity

Self-sufficiency and economic security which come from reduced dependence on imported fuel

Investors risk being seriously misled by the aggregators and promoters of purely financial assets who sell so-called sustainable investment products based on questionable claims about their social and environmental effects.

Impact investing is different to investing through an environmental, social and governance (ESG) lens, which has recently become so fashionable and attracted substantial net inflows from investors. ESG merely codifies a set of behaviours every responsible individual or company should already be living by. It may provide increasingly elaborate checklists to demonstrate commitment or compliance, but it will be neither the catalyst for fundamental change nor the standard against which that change can be measured.

Companies ignoring gender diversity in net zero considerations

Responsible investment does not mean removing paper towels from the company washroom while buying shares in automobile manufacturers or fossil fuel producers.

If we are going to have the biggest positive impact on the environment, climate and poverty, then we must lift our heads above the horizon. Be bold and ambitious. For sure, we can play a part with small changes in our everyday European lives. But the big opportunity and the greatest rewards for all will come from investing where our money makes a difference to tens or hundreds of millions of people - Impact investing that focuses on sustainable infrastucture, real assets and importantly, the creation of jobs and employement.

That is what we call impact.

Nick Parsons is head of ESG at Thomas Lloyd Group