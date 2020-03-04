flexible working
Spike in senior hiring boosts investment management market despite Brexit
Growth hires within industry are being made
Five themes reshaping the property landscape
What factors are shaking the sector at its foundations?
Can asset managers embrace the four-day working week?
Keeping an open mind on flexible working
The Top Down: Octopus Investments' CEO Handcock discusses gender pay gaps and women in senior positions
Promoting more women in senior positions
Investment Week invites nominations for Women in Investment Awards 2019
Launching on International Women's Day
Chase de Vere's Justine Fearns: There is huge value in a supportive workplace
Benefits of inclusive working practices
Mind the gap: Three challenges facing returning mums
Addressing confidence, pay and hiring issues
Plugging the generation gap: How industry can attract and retain millennials
Better understanding of their needs a priority
Bev Shah: Retain that talent
Attracting and supporting the industry's best women
The future is flexible: Why remote working is a no-brainer for business
Growing popularity in working outside the office
Bev Shah: Let's discuss the F-Word
Technology a driver
Industry needs to dissolve flexible working 'penalties'
Finally, the asset management industry has begun to address its wide gender pay gaps and poor female representation, and is embracing initiatives across the board.
Sue Round: Asset management is well-placed to support flexible working conditions
Improving diversity in the industry