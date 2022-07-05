Industry unconcerned despite exodus of talent to technology firms

‘Significant uptick’

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
In spite of this widespread movement, almost all executives (95%) remain confident in the existing talent within their firms.
Asset management firms are unconcerned about the exodus of talent to both technology companies and ‘non-traditional’ financial services and are in fact bullish on their prospects.

According to research from Accenture, more than 70% of UK asset management executives have noticed a "significant uptick" of employees departing for technology firms, with a further 60% citing a rise in departure to non-traditional financial services firms.

Magellan AP: 2022 a 'tipping point' for asset managers to find a niche or get left behind

In spite of this widespread movement, almost all executives (95%) remain confident in the existing talent within their firms, believing they will continue to be successful over the next three-to-five years.

Fewer than one in ten (9%) rank talent acquisition as a primary area of investment, with technology the far more popular choice to pump money (45%).

Shifting work patterns and the adaption to a new model of working are not a concern for the 200 executives interviewed either, with two-thirds confident their return-to-work policies were not a cause of lost talent, and 60% confirming a permanent flexible working model.

While asset managers are undeterred by this exodus, Chris Low, UK asset management lead at Accenture, argued that employers "cannot ignore the fact the pandemic has made many reflect on their future careers".

"Individuals across all levels are seeking new opportunities and many are pursuing jobs in the UK's thriving tech scene, where there is demand for people that understand business to come and work for exciting and innovative brands," he added.

The survey also found that more than 70% of executives were supportive of a move to a four-day working week in the UK, while two-thirds believed that ‘big tech firms' will be the biggest disruptors in the market, particularly regarding investment solutions.

Big Interview with Maxime Carmignac: Retaining talent is crucial for survival

However, 45% believed their company was resistant to adopt new technology.

Low said: "The industry must address this cultural resistance to adopting new technologies if it is to attract the right talent to help ride significant waves of change.

"If it does not, the threat from innovative tech brands who are not afraid to fail when it comes to innovation, will only continue to grow."

