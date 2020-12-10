The top diversity stories of 2020: When racial equality in and out of the office finally took centre stage

January

Diversity Debates: 'Young people, particularly diverse talent, can't be themselves at work'





In January, Investment Week's Diversity Debates video series brought together a range of voices from the industry to discuss why the workforce of the future needs to change.







Five panellists were asked how the industry can challenge its long-held 'pale, male and stale' stereotype and encourage new and more diverse talent to join the sector.





Panellist Justin Onuekwusi, head of multi-asset index funds at LGIM, is one of around only a dozen black fund managers in the City of London. He believes the issue of diversity (or lack thereof) is self-perpetuating, and is resulting in many new recruits bypassing senior roles in the sector.





Meanwhile, Rose St Louis, formerly of Zurich UK, commented that even as an investment professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry she "consistently" sticks out as a black woman.





Laura Bampfylde, senior manager, product development at HSBC Global Asset Management said if the industry truly wants to change the face of its workforce, it needs to become more adept at recognising skills within a wider pool of candidates.





Too often, she said employers pick the same types of candidates - those with a specific degree from a Russell Group university for example. Yet there is no reason why an engineering graduate, or a mature candidate could not fill roles just as well.





Click here and here to watch both debates.